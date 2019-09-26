Puneeth Rajkumar To Be Replaced By Rachita Ram As Host In Kannadada Kotyadhipathi Season 4!

Puneeth Replaced By Rachita

For those of you who've always wished to watch Puneeth on the other seat of his quiz-based reality show Kannadada Kotyadhipathi, here's the chance! For the first time, he will be seated on the hot seat while Rachita Ram questions him, playing the host on the show.

Actress To Grace The Finale

The show which first aired in June is sadly coming to an end. However, the makers have left no stone unturned in making the grand finale memorable. Rachita Ram will be gracing the finale, adding more fun to the concluding episode. The show is expected to end by the last week of September or the first week of October.

Sudeep Was Supposed To Appear On The Show

Previous reports suggested that Kannada actor Sudeep would be making a guest appearance in the last episode of Kannadada Kotyadhipathi season 4. But, he got held up with the shooting of his forthcoming film Kotigobba 3. Therefore, Rachita Ram was chosen as his replacement, but with a twist.

Rs 12.5 Lakh Is Highest Prize Won

None of the contestants in season 4 of Kannadada Kotyadhipathi could win more than Rs 12.5 lakh as the prize money. It was the highest amount bagged in this season.

While Puneeth Rajkumar hosted the first two seasons, Kannada actor Ramesh Aravind was seen in season 3. The Power Star returned in season 4.