Puneeth Rajkumar To Be Replaced By Rachita Ram As Host In Kannadada Kotyadhipathi Season 4!
Kannada's most-watched quiz-based reality show Kannada Kotyadhipathi is nearing the end of yet another successful season. The fourth season which was hosted by Puneeth Rajkumar saw several talented contestants on its hot seat. Although the Power Star's anchoring skills are worth commending, he will be soon replaced by Sandalwood's Dimple Queen Rachita Ram. Yes, you heard it right! Puneeth's co-actress from Natasaarvabhowma will question him for the prize money, while he is seated on the hot seat. Read the interesting details below!
Puneeth Replaced By Rachita
For those of you who've always wished to watch Puneeth on the other seat of his quiz-based reality show Kannadada Kotyadhipathi, here's the chance! For the first time, he will be seated on the hot seat while Rachita Ram questions him, playing the host on the show.
Actress To Grace The Finale
The show which first aired in June is sadly coming to an end. However, the makers have left no stone unturned in making the grand finale memorable. Rachita Ram will be gracing the finale, adding more fun to the concluding episode. The show is expected to end by the last week of September or the first week of October.
Sudeep Was Supposed To Appear On The Show
Previous reports suggested that Kannada actor Sudeep would be making a guest appearance in the last episode of Kannadada Kotyadhipathi season 4. But, he got held up with the shooting of his forthcoming film Kotigobba 3. Therefore, Rachita Ram was chosen as his replacement, but with a twist.
Rs 12.5 Lakh Is Highest Prize Won
None of the contestants in season 4 of Kannadada Kotyadhipathi could win more than Rs 12.5 lakh as the prize money. It was the highest amount bagged in this season.
While Puneeth Rajkumar hosted the first two seasons, Kannada actor Ramesh Aravind was seen in season 3. The Power Star returned in season 4.