    Puneeth Rajkumar To Go Lean For Yuva Ratna; To Showcase A Never Seen Before Avatar!

    Though, Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar wasn't seen in any movie last year, the actor will be returning to big screen with a bang in 2019. Fans, who are extremely excited are looking forward to his forthcoming film Nata Sarvabhama. The film is scheduled to be released next month. And now, we have learned that Puneeth is already preparing for another movie of his. While talking to Times of India, director Santhosh Ananddram confirmed that Puneeth Rajkumar will be next seen in Yuva Ratna. Not just that, but he will also be portraying a never seen before avatar for his youth character. Apparently, he will shedding weight and going lean for the same.

    Puneeth Rajkumar To Go Lean For Yuva Ratna!

    This is what he had to say about Puneeth's look in the movie, "Since he plays a college student, he is getting ready for the character and has been working on his body with strict regime to sport a lean look since the past two months. We will also be looking at styling him in a new, signature way, which will be done towards the end of this month,".

    Talking about the film director Santhosh said, "We will begin shoot in February and are looking at a Dasara release. We are currently in the process of putting the rest of the cast together. We have auditioned and shortlisted around 200 new talents who hail from different backgrounds but are all passionate about acting for this college caper."

    He further added, "We are roping in some known faces too, which will all be finalised soon. Like the title says, Puneeth sir plays a youth icon in the film. His character is such that it inspires the youngsters in the film and we are hoping it translates to spreading the message off screen too."

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 15, 2019, 15:51 [IST]
