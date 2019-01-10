Puneeth Rajkumar Visits IT Office For Further Verification; Refuses To Talk About What's Happening

Puneeth Refuses To Talk About It

Fans and the media have been curious to learn more about the IT raid at their favourite star's residence. But, Puneeth has a different opinion. While talking to media he said, " This matter only concerns me and the IT officials. The verification is going on. I don't see the necessity to tell you about it."

The Reason Behind The Raid

Until now, the actual reason behind the raid hasn't been disclosed. While, Puneeth's brother Shivarajkumar brushed the question off, Puneeth had an answer. He said, " The IT Raid was conducted for account verification. We have answered all of their questions and cooperating with the verification".

What's The Action Taken Against Him?

According to the latest news reports, the IT offcials haven't found any such records or documents for whch Puneeth Rajkumar can be charged. Also, the offcials are yet to disclose the details of unrecorded assests aquired at the Power Star's if any. So we need to wait until further notice.

IT Raid Doesn't Bother The Superstar!

Seems like Puneeth Rajkumar isn't too affected by the IT raid after all. Though, for nearly three days in a row the officials interrogated the actor, he continued to be a part of his next big film Nata Sarvabhouma's events. He also graced the audio launch program that took place in Hubbali and made it a success.