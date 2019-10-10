Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvaratna Teaser Sets Record On YouTube! Receives Over 40K Comments & 2M Views

Yuvaratna is one of the most awaited Sandalwood films of 2019. Essaying the role of a college-going student, Puneeth Rajkumar has already won hearts with his young looks and style statement. The first teaser of the film was launched two days ago, and it has been created immense buzz since. It has become one of the highest viewed Kannada teasers on YouTube, setting a record. Yuvaratna is currently trending on the 6th spot, heaped with praises and applauds. The film is helmed by Santhosh Ananddram and produced by KGF's Vijay Kiragandur.

The one-and-half minute-long video has received over 40,000 comments in less than 24 hours. It has been viewed over 2 million times, with over 1 lakh likes and 6 thousand dislikes. In the comment section, fans are seen asking the makers for a second teaser.

As per the latest reports, the film is expected to release in December or January. Although fans are requesting the makers to release the movie at the earliest, the team is focusing on creating a quality piece that is times consuming.

Elaborating more on this Santhosh told The Times of India, "Fans are pushing to release the movie early but we want to deliver a perfect product. Instead of rushing the film to release, we want to focus on the film's quality."

Yuvaratna will be released in five languages, including Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and, Malayalam. It has the South Indian actress Sayyeshaa Saigal in the female lead and features Boman Irani, Prakash Raj and Sonu in the lead roles.

What do you have to say about Yuvaratna teaser? Let us know in the comments below.