    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvaratna Teaser Sets Record On YouTube! Receives Over 40K Comments & 2M Views

      By
      |

      Yuvaratna is one of the most awaited Sandalwood films of 2019. Essaying the role of a college-going student, Puneeth Rajkumar has already won hearts with his young looks and style statement. The first teaser of the film was launched two days ago, and it has been created immense buzz since. It has become one of the highest viewed Kannada teasers on YouTube, setting a record. Yuvaratna is currently trending on the 6th spot, heaped with praises and applauds. The film is helmed by Santhosh Ananddram and produced by KGF's Vijay Kiragandur.

      Puneeths Yuvaratna Teaser Sets Record On YouTube!

      The one-and-half minute-long video has received over 40,000 comments in less than 24 hours. It has been viewed over 2 million times, with over 1 lakh likes and 6 thousand dislikes. In the comment section, fans are seen asking the makers for a second teaser.

      As per the latest reports, the film is expected to release in December or January. Although fans are requesting the makers to release the movie at the earliest, the team is focusing on creating a quality piece that is times consuming.

      Elaborating more on this Santhosh told The Times of India, "Fans are pushing to release the movie early but we want to deliver a perfect product. Instead of rushing the film to release, we want to focus on the film's quality."

      Yuvaratna will be released in five languages, including Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and, Malayalam. It has the South Indian actress Sayyeshaa Saigal in the female lead and features Boman Irani, Prakash Raj and Sonu in the lead roles.

      What do you have to say about Yuvaratna teaser? Let us know in the comments below.

      More PUNEETH RAJKUMAR News

      Read more about: puneeth rajkumar yuvaratna
      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos

      Go to : Wallpapers
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue