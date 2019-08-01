Puneeth Reveals He Has Never Had Identity Crisis, Though People Taunted Him For Being Rajkumar’s Son
Puneeth Rajkumar is currently busy with the quiz-based Kannada reality show, Kannadada Kotyadipathi. He is one of the few actors, who has managed to make a mark in both silverscreen and the small screen. Though, he has featured in some of the biggest blockbusters of Sandalwood, impressed his fans with his mind-blowing dancing skills and stunts, Puneeth Rajkumar is always associated with the Rajkumar clan. In the latest episode of show Kannadada Kotyadipathi, Puneeth Rajkumar has revealed that he has never had identity crisis. Read further...
On Being Called Rajkumar's Son
One of the contestants on the show asked Puneeth Rajkumar, "You're a superstar's son. No matter what you have achieved in your life, you'll always be addressed as Rajkumar's son. How do you face it?"
Puneeth Gives A Befitting Answer
Puneeth responded, "I grew up in a joint family. There used to always be children around me. In a year, I would visit my village for at least two months. I was the one who spent the most time with Appaji."
People Taunted Him
He further added, "After achieving stardom, when I used to commute in my own car, people taunted saying I am living off on my father's money. However, I never let such things bother me."
He Worked His Way To Stardom
Puneeth said that he was never treated as a star kid in his family. He said, " We were always taught to work hard for what we want. Still, wherever I go, I am referred to as Dr Rajkumar's son. It makes me feel proud."
‘I Can Never Be Dr Rajkumar'
"I can never be Dr Rajkumar. But, I just want to try living up to him. We should fulfill our responsibilities. I have never suffered from identity crisis," Puneeth said.
