Puneeth Reveals He Has Never Had Identity Crisis, Though People Taunted Him For Being Rajkumar’s Son

On Being Called Rajkumar's Son

One of the contestants on the show asked Puneeth Rajkumar, "You're a superstar's son. No matter what you have achieved in your life, you'll always be addressed as Rajkumar's son. How do you face it?"

Puneeth Gives A Befitting Answer

Puneeth responded, "I grew up in a joint family. There used to always be children around me. In a year, I would visit my village for at least two months. I was the one who spent the most time with Appaji."

People Taunted Him

He further added, "After achieving stardom, when I used to commute in my own car, people taunted saying I am living off on my father's money. However, I never let such things bother me."

He Worked His Way To Stardom

Puneeth said that he was never treated as a star kid in his family. He said, " We were always taught to work hard for what we want. Still, wherever I go, I am referred to as Dr Rajkumar's son. It makes me feel proud."

‘I Can Never Be Dr Rajkumar'

"I can never be Dr Rajkumar. But, I just want to try living up to him. We should fulfill our responsibilities. I have never suffered from identity crisis," Puneeth said.