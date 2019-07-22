Puri Jagannadh Reveals Male Actors In South Get Molested In Public; ‘They Grab Actors’ B*lls’

Puri Jagannadh has been in the news lately for a lot of reasons. His latest film, iSmart Shankar, is performing exceptionally well in the theatres and has garnered amazing reviews from both fans and critics. However, in a recent interview, besides talking about the success of his film, Puri made a major revelation that's left everyone in shock. Apparently, male actors get molested all the time! Without naming any actor, he said that it is very common in the South.

He told Tollywood.net, "The male actors face molestation in a mob, where they grab the actors' balls and molest them badly and publicly. Apparently, most of the heroes of our south Indian industry have faced this issue." (-sic)

He further added, "There are crazy people out there who forcibly hold the balls of male actors in crowded places." This statement by the renowned filmmaker is grabbing a lot of attention. Until now, the film industry had only witnessed women coming out with their #MeToo stories. We wouldn't be surprised if Puri's revelation gives rise to a new movement.

The director of iSmart Shankar also addressed the issue concerning Nandamuri Balakrishna slapping his fans. Defending the actor, Puri said, "Nandamuri Hero Balayya never raises his hand unnecessarily and does that only if someone crosses the limit."

We couldn't say if he is being vocal about several issues because his film iSmart Shankar has provided him a platform, or if he's trying to lure more attention towards his latest hit. Nevertheless, he just can't be ignored.

Only a few days ago, he irked Mahesh Babu fans by taking a jibe at him. He stated in an interview, "I have worked with Mahesh Babu for a couple of movies. His fans have been asking me to work with the Maharshi star again. But Mahesh Babu is one who works with directors who are on a success track."

RGV Fined By Hyderabad Police For Violating Traffic Rules; Teases Them With His Twitter Post!

"Mahesh Babu fans don't understand the fact that their favourite star does movies only with a hit director. When a good director is facing a bad phase, he never shows interest to work with him," he further added.