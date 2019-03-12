Rachita Ram Enters Tollywood; Dimple Queen To Entertain Telugu Fans With Her Next!

Rachita Ram first entered the Kannada Film Industry with the film Bul Bul, in which she played the lead opposite Challenging Star Darshan. Following that, she featured in many blockbusters such as Rana, Chakravyuha, Pushpaka Vimana and so on. She was last seen in Nata Sarvabhouma, which showcased a decent performance at the box office. After leaving a mark in Sandalwood, the actress is all set to enter Tollywood, where she will be seen entertaining the Telugu fans!

Since a few years, speculations are saying that Rachita Ram would be seen acting in Telugu films. However, that never happened. But, she will however be seen entertaining the audience in Andhra Pradesh, as her forthcoming film opposite Upendra, I Love You, will be dubbed in Telugu. With this, the dimple beauty will be entering Tollywood.

Undoubtedly, she is one of the most desired and top actresses of Sandalwood. We need to wait and watch if she will be giving a tough competition to the divas in Tollywood henceforth. Also, she might land with good roles in other regional films after this. Meanwhile, I Love You's release has been postponed further.

Yesterday, Times Of India reported that the film may not be hitting the theatres in April. Apparently, Upendra is planing on contesting in the general elections, due to which the film's release is getting pushed. Watch the space for more updates on I Love You.