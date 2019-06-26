Rachita Ram Isn't Apologetic About Doing Bold Scenes With Upendra; Gives It Back To Priyanka!
"By God's Grace, my career is going well," says Rachita Ram. The sandalwood's top rated actress was last seen in I Love You, which made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Rachita Ram, who plays the female lead, has featured in a song that consists of a few scenes that are believed to be "too bold" for the Kannada film industry. She was subjected to immense criticism by fans and wife of Upendra's. While everyone was waiting for a reaction from the actress' end, she's given it back to Priyanka in a recent interview saying she isn't apologetic about doing bold scenes with Upendra!
Rachita Gives It Back To Priyanka
I don't have anything to say. Had I done something wrong, I wouldn't have had an issue apologising to that person (Priyanka Upendra). Honestly, if has given any negative statement anywhere, I would be sorry. But, I haven't.
'I Witnessed It Live'
She further added that Upendra is an amazing, technician, actor and director. She's worked with him and witnessed all his does live. "Hat's off to Uppi sir. He went ahead to the scenes with me only because I was comfortable doing it."
Rachita Respects Priyanka Though
They might have been involved in a controversy and exchanged a few words in the heat of the moment. But, Rachita Ram's respect for Priyanka is unchanged. Admiring Upendra's wife she said, "She has acted in many languages and is a senior actress in Sandalwood. She is a beautiful lady and I respect her a lot."
Upendra Takes Rachita's Side
There was a moment in the interview when Rachita Ram broke down as she spoke about the wrath she received from people lately. However, Upendra is on her side. Reacting to this particular incident, the actor told Chitraloka, "Rachita might have responded emotionally after hearing a motivational question. Her mother admired her work in I Love You. She's simply overwhelmed by all the response she's received for one particular scene in the film."
