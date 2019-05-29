Rachita Ram Refuses To Do 'Bold Scenes' After I Love You; Highly Disappointed Fans Trash Her!

Rachita Refuses To Do Bold Scenes

In the press meet yesterday, Rachita Ram opened up about her scenes in I Love You and said that this would be the first and last film she would be portrayed in such a bold manner. She further added, "I accepted the offer to work in the film upon reading the script, and not because of scenes or songs."

Fans Are Disappointed

Rachita revealed that many of her fans have been messaging her personally asking her not to take up such bold scenes as it doesn't suit her. She said, some of her closed ones are unhappy with her role in I Love You too.

She & Upendra Were Excited

However, Rachita apparently was excited about the film when she heard the first narration. She called Upendra immediately and both of them began discussing the scenes in the film which they were really excited about. Though it is the boldest avatar she's ever seen in, the actress calls it beautiful.

Fans Thrash Rachita

Rachita's fans aren't able to digest the fact that their favorite actress has been portrayed in an extremely sexual way. A fan commented, "Don't mislead people and pretend to be innocent. You admit yourself to be full fledged heroine at end of day. You can digest anything"