WHAT! Rachita Ram Said Yes To Seetharama Kalyana By Only Hearing HIS Name!

From the title alone, one can guess that Seetharama Kalyana is a movie dedicated to lord Anjanaya. The film is directed by Harsha, who is a huge devotee of this god. All of his films have names related to this Hindu god. But, looks like there is someone else who is as huge a devotee of lord Anjanaya. We are taking about the lead actress of Seetharama Kalyana, Rachita Ram! The actress while talking to First News revealed that she said yes to the movie as soon as she heard his name. By him, here we are referring to Bhajarangi.

She said, "I didn't not listen to the story. As soon as I heard the title 'Seetharama Kalyana', I liked it a lot. I said yes to the film immediately because I am a devotee of Anjanaya". Isn't it quite surprising as to how the Sandalwood's beauty agreed to do her forthcoming film?

Talking about her character in the film she said, she plays the role of a rural girl. The actress said, through the movie she'll be seen wearing traditional skirts and flowers. She further revealed that even in her next film she'll be seen as a girl from village.

The film which features Nikhil Kumar and Rachita Ram in the lead, cleared the censors on Monday with an U/A rating. Seetharama Kalyana is all set to be released in January 25, 2019. the film will be open with 300 screens in Karnataka. The Kannada version of the film will be screened across India.