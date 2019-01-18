English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    WHAT! Rachita Ram Said Yes To Seetharama Kalyana By Only Hearing HIS Name!

    By
    |

    From the title alone, one can guess that Seetharama Kalyana is a movie dedicated to lord Anjanaya. The film is directed by Harsha, who is a huge devotee of this god. All of his films have names related to this Hindu god. But, looks like there is someone else who is as huge a devotee of lord Anjanaya. We are taking about the lead actress of Seetharama Kalyana, Rachita Ram! The actress while talking to First News revealed that she said yes to the movie as soon as she heard his name. By him, here we are referring to Bhajarangi.

    This Is Why Rachita Said Yes To Seetharama Kalyana!

    She said, "I didn't not listen to the story. As soon as I heard the title 'Seetharama Kalyana', I liked it a lot. I said yes to the film immediately because I am a devotee of Anjanaya". Isn't it quite surprising as to how the Sandalwood's beauty agreed to do her forthcoming film?

    Talking about her character in the film she said, she plays the role of a rural girl. The actress said, through the movie she'll be seen wearing traditional skirts and flowers. She further revealed that even in her next film she'll be seen as a girl from village.

    MOST READ : Yash's KGF Impresses Another Star! Thalapathy Vijay Raves About It After Watching Special Screening

    The film which features Nikhil Kumar and Rachita Ram in the lead, cleared the censors on Monday with an U/A rating. Seetharama Kalyana is all set to be released in January 25, 2019. the film will be open with 300 screens in Karnataka. The Kannada version of the film will be screened across India.

    Read more about: rachita ram
    Story first published: Friday, January 18, 2019, 17:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 18, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue