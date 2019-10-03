    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Rachita Ram Spends B'day With Fans; Visits Temple To Seek Divine Blessings!

      By
      |

      Sandalwood's Dimple Queen Rachita Ram turns a year older today. Unlike many celebrities who refrained from celebrating their birthdays in 2019, this actress has plans for her special day. According to The Times of India reports, she started her day by visiting a temple to seek divine blessings. Keeping her schedule simple, the actress plans on spending the day at home and celebrating her birthday with fans who drop by her residence to wish her.

      Rachita Ram Spends Bday With Fans!

      Rachita Ram who has worked with the biggest of stars has established herself as a successful actress. She has featured opposite renowned actors including Puneeth Rajkumar, Upendra and, Sudeep to name a few. She was last seen in Upendra's I Love You, which turned out to be a superhit.

      The actress also enjoys a huge fanbase on social media. She is one of the most followed Kannada actresses with over nine lakh followers. Besides acting in films, she actively appears on television as well. She's currently seen judging the reality show Majabharatha.

      Although her birthday is today, wishes from fans began pouring in, days in advance. Yesterday, she shared a picture on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Thank you all for wishing me in advance..

      My birthday is tomorrow not today..(3rd October)." - (sic)

      We wish her a very happy birthday and hope to see more of her on the silver screen!

      More RACHITA RAM News

      Read more about: rachita ram
      Story first published: Thursday, October 3, 2019, 18:08 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 3, 2019
      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos

      Go to : Wallpapers
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue