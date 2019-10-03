Rachita Ram Spends B'day With Fans; Visits Temple To Seek Divine Blessings!

Sandalwood's Dimple Queen Rachita Ram turns a year older today. Unlike many celebrities who refrained from celebrating their birthdays in 2019, this actress has plans for her special day. According to The Times of India reports, she started her day by visiting a temple to seek divine blessings. Keeping her schedule simple, the actress plans on spending the day at home and celebrating her birthday with fans who drop by her residence to wish her.

Rachita Ram who has worked with the biggest of stars has established herself as a successful actress. She has featured opposite renowned actors including Puneeth Rajkumar, Upendra and, Sudeep to name a few. She was last seen in Upendra's I Love You, which turned out to be a superhit.

The actress also enjoys a huge fanbase on social media. She is one of the most followed Kannada actresses with over nine lakh followers. Besides acting in films, she actively appears on television as well. She's currently seen judging the reality show Majabharatha.

Although her birthday is today, wishes from fans began pouring in, days in advance. Yesterday, she shared a picture on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Thank you all for wishing me in advance..

My birthday is tomorrow not today..(3rd October)." - (sic)

We wish her a very happy birthday and hope to see more of her on the silver screen!