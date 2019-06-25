Rachita Ram: 'I'll DEFINITELY QUIT Film Industry After Marriage; Life Will Be Dedicated To My Family

On Rumors Regarding Her Alleged Affairs

Rachita Ram has been working in Sandalwood for quite some time now. She's been linked to several actors and politicians too. But, she has never accepted dating anyone. Commenting on the same she said, "When you're single, people often link you up with one or the other person. There's nothing that can be done about it."

No Pressure For Marriage

When asked if she's under any sort of pressure to get married soon, the actress laughed it off. Rachita said, nobody is asking her to get married. She isn't under any pressure from her family's end or herself. She also added that it's too soon to get married and there's no hurry.

Reacts To Her Controversy

Earlier this year, when her film Seetharama Kalyana released, Rachita made headlines when she said she would get married to a man who belongs to a Gowda community. This caused a lot of discussion among her fans, who trolled the actress for her statement. But, Rachita alongwith her parents, laughed the matter off.

Her Career Will End With Marriage

She is not sure as to when she would get married. But, Rachita Ram confidently stated that she would definitely be quitting films after marriage. She said, "My entire life to be dedicated to my family. That's the priority."