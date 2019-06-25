Rachita Ram: 'I'll DEFINITELY QUIT Film Industry After Marriage; Life Will Be Dedicated To My Family
Dimple Queen Rachita Ram is one of the most talked about celebrities of Sandalwood. She has proved her acting abilities by starring opposite some of the biggest stars of the Kannada film industry. Though her professional life is treating her extremely well, she's been subjected to criticism for the choices she's made on the personal front. The actress has been romantically linked with many actors. A few months ago, she made headlines by stating that she would only getting married to a man who belongs to a certain community. Recently, in an interview with News 18, Rachita revealed that she'll definitely quit film industry after marriage and would be dedicating her life to the family!
On Rumors Regarding Her Alleged Affairs
Rachita Ram has been working in Sandalwood for quite some time now. She's been linked to several actors and politicians too. But, she has never accepted dating anyone. Commenting on the same she said, "When you're single, people often link you up with one or the other person. There's nothing that can be done about it."
No Pressure For Marriage
When asked if she's under any sort of pressure to get married soon, the actress laughed it off. Rachita said, nobody is asking her to get married. She isn't under any pressure from her family's end or herself. She also added that it's too soon to get married and there's no hurry.
Reacts To Her Controversy
Earlier this year, when her film Seetharama Kalyana released, Rachita made headlines when she said she would get married to a man who belongs to a Gowda community. This caused a lot of discussion among her fans, who trolled the actress for her statement. But, Rachita alongwith her parents, laughed the matter off.
Her Career Will End With Marriage
She is not sure as to when she would get married. But, Rachita Ram confidently stated that she would definitely be quitting films after marriage. She said, "My entire life to be dedicated to my family. That's the priority."
