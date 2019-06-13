Radhika Pandit's FIRST Film After MARRIAGE To Release In July! It's A Women-centric Movie
Radhika Pandit is one of the top actresses of Sandalwood. She has been a part of many blockbusters and featured opposite some of the biggest celebrities. However, life turned around when she decided to tie the knot with Yash. Fast forward to today, and Radhika is busy playing the new mother. But, there is a good news for her fans. Radhika Pandit's first film after marriage is going to release in July! Yes, you heard it right. Radhika will be gracing the theatre screen soon through thi women-centric film. Deets inside
Radhika To Return With This Film
Radhika Pandit last worked on the film Adi Lakshmi Purana after she got married. It is a women-centric movie. The post production work for Adi Lakshmi Purana is finally completed. Accordig to Filmibeat Kannada reports, Radhika's next is scheduled release in July. This is also her first film after birthing the daughter.
Rockline Venkatesh Production
Adi Lakshmi Purana is directed by Tamil director Priya, who has assisted the renowned filmmaker Maniratnam. This is the first Kannada movie she's saying action cut for. The film is produced by none other than Rockline Venkatesh.
Nirup Bhandari In Key Role
Kannada actor Nirup Bhandari is playing a key role in Adi Lakshmi Purana. He was last seen in a guest role in Abhishek Ambareesh's latest film Amar. Nirup has donned a cop's avatar for this film. Besides him, the movie also consists of actors such as, Soumya Jagan Murthy, Yeshwanth Shetty and others.
To Release On July 19!
Fans are eagerly waiting to watch Radhika's cinema after a long time. Adi Lakshmi Purana team has planned to release the film on July 19. However, no other detail about the film has been given away. The film has already acquired an UA certificate.
Are you excited to watch Radhika Pandit's first film after becoming a mother? Let us know your views in the comments below!
