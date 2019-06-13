Radhika Pandit's FIRST Film After MARRIAGE To Release In July! It's A Women-centric Movie

Radhika To Return With This Film

Radhika Pandit last worked on the film Adi Lakshmi Purana after she got married. It is a women-centric movie. The post production work for Adi Lakshmi Purana is finally completed. Accordig to Filmibeat Kannada reports, Radhika's next is scheduled release in July. This is also her first film after birthing the daughter.

Rockline Venkatesh Production

Adi Lakshmi Purana is directed by Tamil director Priya, who has assisted the renowned filmmaker Maniratnam. This is the first Kannada movie she's saying action cut for. The film is produced by none other than Rockline Venkatesh.

Nirup Bhandari In Key Role

Kannada actor Nirup Bhandari is playing a key role in Adi Lakshmi Purana. He was last seen in a guest role in Abhishek Ambareesh's latest film Amar. Nirup has donned a cop's avatar for this film. Besides him, the movie also consists of actors such as, Soumya Jagan Murthy, Yeshwanth Shetty and others.

To Release On July 19!

Fans are eagerly waiting to watch Radhika's cinema after a long time. Adi Lakshmi Purana team has planned to release the film on July 19. However, no other detail about the film has been given away. The film has already acquired an UA certificate.

