English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Radhika Pandit's FIRST Film After MARRIAGE To Release In July! It's A Women-centric Movie

    By
    |

    Radhika Pandit is one of the top actresses of Sandalwood. She has been a part of many blockbusters and featured opposite some of the biggest celebrities. However, life turned around when she decided to tie the knot with Yash. Fast forward to today, and Radhika is busy playing the new mother. But, there is a good news for her fans. Radhika Pandit's first film after marriage is going to release in July! Yes, you heard it right. Radhika will be gracing the theatre screen soon through thi women-centric film. Deets inside

    Radhika To Return With This Film

    Radhika Pandit last worked on the film Adi Lakshmi Purana after she got married. It is a women-centric movie. The post production work for Adi Lakshmi Purana is finally completed. Accordig to Filmibeat Kannada reports, Radhika's next is scheduled release in July. This is also her first film after birthing the daughter.

    Rockline Venkatesh Production

    Adi Lakshmi Purana is directed by Tamil director Priya, who has assisted the renowned filmmaker Maniratnam. This is the first Kannada movie she's saying action cut for. The film is produced by none other than Rockline Venkatesh.

    Nirup Bhandari In Key Role

    Kannada actor Nirup Bhandari is playing a key role in Adi Lakshmi Purana. He was last seen in a guest role in Abhishek Ambareesh's latest film Amar. Nirup has donned a cop's avatar for this film. Besides him, the movie also consists of actors such as, Soumya Jagan Murthy, Yeshwanth Shetty and others.

    To Release On July 19!

    Fans are eagerly waiting to watch Radhika's cinema after a long time. Adi Lakshmi Purana team has planned to release the film on July 19. However, no other detail about the film has been given away. The film has already acquired an UA certificate.

    Are you excited to watch Radhika Pandit's first film after becoming a mother? Let us know your views in the comments below!

    Yash In Trouble Again! FIR Filed Against KGF Actor's Mother For 'Damaging' The Dream House

    More RADHIKA PANDIT News

    Story first published: Thursday, June 13, 2019, 15:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 13, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue