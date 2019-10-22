Radhika Pandit And Yash Make A Comeback With Girmit! Will Grace Theatres On November 8

Real-life couple Radhika Pandit and Yash are quite the thing on-screen, too. Their chemistry in reel life has always garnered the attention of the viewers. However, after getting married, they weren't seen together on the big screen. And now, Radhika and Yash are all set to make their comeback as a couple with Sandalwood's forthcoming film, Girmit. The Rocking couple's fans can catch them in theatres on November 8. However, there is a twist you ought to know about!

Girmit is helmed by Ravi Basrur. The movie comprises an all-children cast. Wondering where Radhika and Yash fit in? So, the Moggina Manasu actors are lending their voices for two of the lead characters in Girmit. Explaining this further, Ravi told the Times of India,

"Yash and Radhika Pandit lend their voices for the lead pair, while the other characters have names like Rangayana Raghu, Achyuth Kumar and Sudha Belawadi dubbing for them. So, this will be a proper commercial drama like Masterpiece or Anjaniputhra, but will have children playing all the roles."

Radhika and Yash, who are expecting their second child soon, are as excited about lending vocals for these adorable characters. From the recent reports we have learned, the character Radhika is voicing is more dominating than Yash's.

When asked what inspired him to make Girmit, Ravi said, "I think it is the ample talent that I have got to see on the small screen in the many reality shows. Those children amaze me every single time I see them. In a way, I have to be grateful to the makers of those shows for creating such a platform, or else I would have never been confident about making a film like this."