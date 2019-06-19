English
    Radhika Pandit Believes In Fairytale Relationship Not Because Of Yash, But This Couple!

    By
    |

    Reel-life couples getting hitched in real life is every movie buff's wish. Especially in industries such as Sandalwood, fans love to see their favorite hero and heroine come together off-screen too. When Radhika Pandit and Yash made their relationship official a few years ago, fans couldn't contain their excitement. This couple has defined love, relationship, marriage and parenthood in its own way, which is inspire hundreds and thousands. But, Radhika Pandit says she believed in fairytale relationships not because of Yash, but this couple!

    Radhika Pandit Believes In Fairytale Relationship

    Though may young couples look up to YR, the actress has someone else she draws inspiration from. It's none other than her parents. Today, on the occasion of their wedding anniversary, Radhika shared a picture of her parents on Instagram and even shared an adorable message.

    She wrote, "U make us believe in fairytale relationships!!Thank you for being the Best parents and the Bestest Grandparents 😘 love u Pappa n Ma. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY ♥️ #radhikapandit #nimmaRP"

    Fans also wished Radhika's parents by commenting:

    @yash_cult_rashmi

    "Happy anniversary uncle nd aunty... god bless u with success,happiness,gud health,with everything.. live longer with healthiest nd happiest life ahead sir nd mam..."

    @manjulachidanand

    "Happy wedding anniversary Mangala and prasad..God bless you both with health and happiness throughout your life. Stay blessed always."

    yashika_sweet_soul

    @Happy anniversary to the most amazing beautiful couple of our Cinderella ❣️ always be happy and together ❤️

    @deepagmanohar

    "hpy annivrsry Aunty Uncle god bles u both wit lots of health n happines frvr togethr"

    @yashradhufc

    "@mangalapandit Happy anniversary amma appa tq r giving such a great actress to the industry"

    Sudeep's Family Holiday PICS LEAKED! Pailwaan Star Is In London For World Cup 2019

    On the professional front, Radhika is awaiting the release of her next film Adi Lakshmi Purana, which she filmed before her marriage. Meanwhile, Yash is filming for KGF Chapter 2 in Mysore.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 19, 2019, 16:54 [IST]
