English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Radhika Pandit Calls Yash's Mother Her World! Says Something Unexpected About Her Sister-in-law

    By
    |

    Radhika Pandit and Yash are one of the most adored star couples for many reasons. One of the factors is the relationship they hold with each other's family. Unlike many star couples, Radhika and Yash enjoy spending time with their in-laws. They are often seen celebrating special occasions in each other's parents' presence. And now, their daughter has further extended this beautiful family. Radhika Pandit has never shied away from expressing her love for her husband's parents. So much so that, she called Yash's mother her world!

    Radhika's World Is Yash's Mother

    How often do you hear a celebrity praise their in-laws? But, Radhika and Yash say they are blessed to have each other's family. In an interview with First News Kannada, when Radhika was asked to describe Yash's mother in a word, she responded saying, "My world".

    But, Says This About Sister-in-law

    Praising her mother-in-law, Radhika said that Yash's mother is an amazing cook.Even a simple rice and dal prepared by her is delicious. Apparently, Yash's sister also cooks for Radhika. When asked about this, Radhika said, "I have never tasted her food"

    Life After Marriage

    Talking about balancing personal and professional life after marriage, Radhika said she is able to achieve peace of mind only because of family's support. She said she's blessed to have such people in her life.

    Thanks In-laws For Yash

    Recently, on the occasion of her parents-in-law's wedding anniversary, Radhika shared an adorable picture on her Instagram handle and thanked them for Yash, whom she called the best present of her life.

    Shraddha Srinath Wants To Date Rakshit Shetty! Talks About Her First Kiss & Ex-boyfriends

    Read more about: radhika pandit yash
    Story first published: Thursday, April 25, 2019, 14:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 25, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue