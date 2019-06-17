Radhika Pandit Calls Yash Their Baby Daughter's Superhero! Shares An Adorable Pic On Father's Day

Yash is one of the biggest actors of Sandalwood. He's been featured as a hero in several films and has earned the image over the years. After KGF, he went on to define heroism in the most unconventional ways. But, he's no less of a superhuman figure in real life, too. Yesterday, on the occasion of Father's Day, Radhika Pandit wished all the father's in the world for being the best daddies and shared an adorable picture of Yash with their baby daughter. She even called him their baby's superhero!

The actress posted the above picture on her Instagram and wrote, "I know these tiny hands are wrapped around her first and forever Superhero, the one who will never ever let her down ♥️

Happy Father's Day to all the amazing Superheroes out there!! #radhikapandit #nimmaRP"

Though Radhika and Yash have already shared a couple of pictures of their bundle of joy, fans seemed excited to see the father-duo combo. Upon seeing the adorable picture, they commented, "Omg this is cutest picture on the internet now a days" and "Bestest ❤️ father and daughter duo 😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘 looking choooo... cuteeeeee"

Radhika has always shared special notes and pictures on Father's Day. Though, she and Yash recently welcomed their daughter, the actress has celebrated the occasion with her father the previous years.

The picture also proved that Yash is playing the father's role well despite being a highly successful actor that always keeps him on his toes. He's currently filming for KGF Chapter 2 in Mysore. Until recently, he was held up with the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, campaigning for Sumalatha Amabareesh.

Meanwhile, Radhika Pandit's first film after marriage is going to release in July. Yes, you heard it right. Radhika will be gracing the theatre screen soon through the women-centric film titled Adi Lakshmi Purana.