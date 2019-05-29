When Radhika Pandit Complained That Yash Wouldn't Propose! Here's How He Made Up To Her

Mr & Mrs Ramachari Was A Personalised Film

Talking about sharing the screenspace with wife (then girlfriend) Radhika Pandit, Yash told Deccan Herald, "I like ‘Mr and Mrs Ramachari'. It was like a personalised film. There were a few scenes that showcased Radhika and my off-screen chemistry. That was the time when we had not disclosed our relationship openly but speculations were rife."

When Radhika Pandit Complained

He further added, "At that time, she would complain that I had not even proposed to her. So, in the movie, I dedicated a romantic scene (with the perfect ambience) to her. Radhika was very scared, thinking I am going overboard and misusing my profession."

Audience Loved It Too

"But I was very confident and our director was keen too. Thankfully, that scene was appreciated by the audience," said Yash. Mr and Mrs Ramachari turned out to be a blockbuster and fans absolutely loved their chemistry on-screen, which in fact was real.

Fans Want To Watch Them Together

After Mr and Mrs Ramachari, Yash and Radhika have not appeared together in any film. While Yash has been busy with KGF, Radhika is held up playing the new mother. However, fans are eagerly waiting for this star couple to announce a film together.