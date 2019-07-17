Radhika Pandit Doesn’t Like When Yash Interferes In her Acting; Says ‘Remember I Too Can Act’

Not only are Radhika Pandit and Yash one of the most desired couples of Sandalwood, but they have both established themselves as brilliant actors as well. While she is known as the Cinderella of Sandalwood, Yash has gained the title of Rocking Star. This star couple has produced some of the finest films together and as solo actors, too. But, they work on their own terms. Yash told Pinkvilla that Radhika Pandit doesn't like when he interfered in her acting. She bluntly says that she can act too.

Talking about working with his wife in films, the KGF actor said, "Although we are together, I have been missing her on-screen. She is a fantastic actress and it is a treat to watch her on-screen." He added, "She has won more Filmfare Awards than me and also has won the Karnataka State Award."

Yash didn't shy away from accepting that they argue over issues concerning their profession. He admitted to the fact that Radhika doesn't like to be told how she can work on her skills as an actor.

He stated, "She chides me if I ask her for improvisation saying, 'Do not treat me the way you treat other actors. Just tell me what needs to be done. Remember, I too can act."

Taking about her latest film, her first after marriage, he said, "From the beginning, neither have I tried to be influenced to accept any film nor has she done it with me. We discuss, but do not try to influence each other's decision making. I asked Rockline (Venkatesh) sir to approach her directly when he expressed his wish to cast her in Aadi Lakshmi Puraana."

On the personal front, Yash and Radhika Pandit are expecting their second child. They recently named their six-month-old daughter as Ayra. Fans are eagerly waiting to learn more about the new addition to their family.