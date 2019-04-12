WHAT? Radhika Pandit Doesn't Like Yash's Look In KGF! Says She Forgot How Her Husband Looked

Though Yash had gained a lot of popularity in Sandalwood even before KGF, this film rose his fame to another level. Besides his impeccable acting, what grabbed the most attention was his long beard! Yash's look went on to set a new trend among the mass. However, his wife and actress Radhika Pandit had a different opinion all together. In an interview, she revealed that she just couldn't stand all the facial hair on Yash's face, which means that she thoroughly disliked the look. She also said that she had forgotten how her husband looked!

Previously, Radhika told Bengaluru Chronicle in an interview, "I had almost forgotten how my husband looked! I thank the Kirataka team, because of whom the beard and the long hair has finally gone." We can understand why the wife of the KGF star felt so towards her husband's appearance.

But, Yash too said he wasn't a huge fan of the long beard. "It has seen all three seasons since the film started. I always loved sporting a beard, but never this long. As an actor, I always go an extra mile, especially when it requires me to change my physical appearance to best suit the characters I will be portraying. In fact, I am afraid that people have forgotten how I look without my beard and the long hair," he said.

Though he got rid of it after wrapping up the shoot for KGF, the actor has been sporting the famous look yet again for KGF Chapter 2. Recently, he was even chosen to be the brand ambassador for the Brand Beardo. He shared the news with fans by sharing a picture on Instagram with the caption, Glad to be the part of "#Beardo family! @beardo.official #BeBeardo" - (sic)