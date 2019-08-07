Radhika Pandit Finally Shares Friendship Day Pictures; Flaunts Baby Bump With The Squad!

Beautifully Captioned Pic!

She shared the above picture on Instagram and wrote, "Friendship isn't about whom you've known the longest.. it's about who is there for u when u need them!! ? Hope u guys had a lovely Friendship day." - (sic)

Radhika's Friends Pamper Her

Radhika has shared several pictures of her friends on Instagram. Though, she has grown to be a superstar, the actress remains grounded with respect to valuing relationships. Having said that, we just can't ignore all the pampering she receives from her friends!

When she was expecting her first child Ayra, her friends had cooked for her. Sharing the above picture, Radhika wrote, "When my dear friends cooked for me ? Loving the pampering!!" - (sic)

Her Mother Is A Part Of Her Squad

Radhika considers her mother a best friend. All the above pictures prove that Radhika's mother is a part of her squad too. Even in the previous interviews, she has stated that her mother has been very supportive of her in every aspect of her life.

Another One For The Besties

Even last year, Radhika celebrated Friendship Day with her girls. She had shared the above picture and captioned it, "Everyone needs a friend.. make sure they are true! Happy Friendship's day to all ?" - (sic)