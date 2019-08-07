Radhika Pandit Finally Shares Friendship Day Pictures; Flaunts Baby Bump With The Squad!
Sandalwood's Cinderella, Radhika Pandit is one of the most socially active celebrities you would come across. The Adi Lakshmi Purana actress likes sharing all the important details about her life with fans. On the occasion of Friendship Day, she posted an old picture with husband Yash, calling him her best friend. The same day, the actress said she would soon be releasing pictures from her Friendship Day celebration with her squad. Sticking to her words as always, Radhika gave fans a glimpse into her lady friends and their day out together. Pregnant Radhika is seen flaunting her baby bump in style!
Beautifully Captioned Pic!
She shared the above picture on Instagram and wrote, "Friendship isn't about whom you've known the longest.. it's about who is there for u when u need them!! ? Hope u guys had a lovely Friendship day." - (sic)
Radhika's Friends Pamper Her
Radhika has shared several pictures of her friends on Instagram. Though, she has grown to be a superstar, the actress remains grounded with respect to valuing relationships. Having said that, we just can't ignore all the pampering she receives from her friends!
When she was expecting her first child Ayra, her friends had cooked for her. Sharing the above picture, Radhika wrote, "When my dear friends cooked for me ? Loving the pampering!!" - (sic)
Her Mother Is A Part Of Her Squad
Radhika considers her mother a best friend. All the above pictures prove that Radhika's mother is a part of her squad too. Even in the previous interviews, she has stated that her mother has been very supportive of her in every aspect of her life.
Another One For The Besties
Even last year, Radhika celebrated Friendship Day with her girls. She had shared the above picture and captioned it, "Everyone needs a friend.. make sure they are true! Happy Friendship's day to all ?" - (sic)
