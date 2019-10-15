Radhika Pandit's Greek Goddess Look From Recent Baby Shower! All Set To Welcome Her Second Child

Radhika Pandit's Baby Shower

The Adi Lakshmi Purana actress shared the above picture with the caption, "A sneak peek into the wonderful Baby shower my dear friends gave me!! More pics and details coming soon." - (sic)

Well, we couldn't wait to see more pictures from the recent celebration!

First Baby Shower Was A Year Ago

Only a year ago around the same time, Radhika Pandit had her first baby shower. However, she carried a much traditional look, the first time. While the recent baby shower was organised by her friends, she was spotted with Yash and the rest of the family, the first time.

Boy Or Girl?

Before Ayra was born, Yash had stated in an interview that he wished for a daughter but wife Radhika wanted a son. However, they only teased each other by expressing their interest in a baby that belonged to the opposite gender.

Yash and Radhika only want their second child to be born healthy, irrespective of the gender.

Is Radhika Due Soon?

Baby showers are often held a few days before the mother is due to deliver. Does that mean Radhika and Yash will be welcoming their second baby soon? Well, it's hard to predict in their case as they've always surprised their fans.