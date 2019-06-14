WHAT? Radhika Pandit Involving In Politics Because Of Yash? Fans Welcome The News!

Yash is one of the biggest actors in India today. However, fans and others were rather surprised when this actor chose to be part of the recent 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He campaigned for Sumalatha Ambareesh for days together, compromising on KGF Chapter 2's shooting schedule. That's when people began to wonder if he had any hidden agenda. Now, it's been said that he's going to involve actress and wife Radhika Pandit in politics. Well, the fans seem excited about it.

When Yash campaigned for Sumalatha in Mandya, he was seen dealing with the political scenario at ease. He never budged and stood by his words. The KGF actor and the opposition even involved in many heated discussions. After this, speculations started making rounds that Yash might be interested dealing with the affairs of the state.

When Yash denied the news, rumors diverted towards Radhika Pandit. Hundreds and thousands of social media users are suggesting that Yash is planning on introducing his beloved wife into politics. So much so that, a few tabloid confirmed Radhika would be contesting from Hassan constituency.

YR fans however, have welcomed the news regarding Mr. and Mrs. Yash's entry in politics. But, sources close to the couple have told IBT that it isn't true. Apparently, these are only rumors and neither Yash nor Radhika have any interest in getting involved in matter of the state.

Radhika, who recently birthed her daughter, is busy playing the role of a new mother. Meanwhile, Yash is focusing on KGF Chapter 2. The couple is enjoying their life together not paying heeds to such baseless rumors.

Those of you who are still keen on seeing Radhika Pandit in a politician avatar, watch her film Kaddipudi, in which she has acted alongside Shivrajkumar. Her character in the film enters politics under difficult situations. Even if not in real, you can enjoy the scenario on-screen.