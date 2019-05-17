English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Radhika Pandit Is Highly Inspired By Another Married Couple! She Just Can't Stop Praising Them

    By
    |

    Radhika Pandit and Yash are believed to be the ideal couple. For years now, they have been setting major relationship goals. The love between them has only grown stronger after tying the knot. Recently, they welcomed their first baby, which has only made the relationship more beautiful. But, here's the twist. While hundreds and thousands of fans can't stop admiring Radhika Pandit and Yash, the actress says she's highly inspired by another married couple. She just couldn't stop praising them.

    Radhika Pandit Is Highly Inspired By Another Married Couple! She Just Cant Stop Praising Them

    Two days back, Radhika took to her Instagram to share a few beautiful words about a lovely couple. It's none other than her beloved brother and sister-in-law. Wishing the couple on their wedding anniversary, the actress posted a picture. She wrote a long note, in which she says that she's amazed to see a strong couple like them.

    Her caption read, "My darlings... I have seen them together as college sweethearts, as an engaged couple, being husband n wife and now when they go on to play the biggest roles of their life.. Parents!!"

    "It amazes me to see this couple being so strong and so together!! Wishing u many more years of happiness n togetherness. May u stay blessed forever ♥️ Love u both. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY!!"

    Radhika Pandit Is Highly Inspired By Another Married Couple! She Just Cant Stop Praising Them

    Radhika and Yash both share a warm relationship with her brother and sister-in-law. The actress often shares pictures with this lovely couple. They are even proud parents of their little daughter Riya. Radhika loves sharing pictures of her niece with fans.

    KGF Chapter 2 Updates: Here's The List Of New Actors & Characters To Be Introduced In The Sequel

    Read more about: radhika pandit yash
    Story first published: Friday, May 17, 2019, 13:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 17, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue