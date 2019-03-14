English
    Radhika Pandit 'On A Much Needed Break'; Yash Chooses To Remain Silent! Where Are They Headed?

    Who wouldn't know about Radhika Pandit and Yash? These two Kannada stars turned heads when they revealed that they were dating and took everyone by surprise when they announced their engagement. Undoubtedly, they are considered to be one of the most happening and adored couples of Sandalwood. Their family grew bigger last year when they welcomed their first child. However, a few days back Radhika Pandit took to her Instagram handle to say that she is on a much needed break. While she said this, Yash chose to remain silent.

    Radhika Pandit On A Much Needed Break

    Well, if you're wondering something's happening between these two, hold your horses. Yash and Radhika are as happily married as ever. The actress shared the above selfie and captioned it as, "On a much needed break". And, the selfie also had Yash in it. But, only a part of him as he's in the driver's seat. This makes us wonder where they have headed for a break!

    Yash is currently busy with KGF Chapter 2, which went on floors yesterday. He along with the rest of the team had been to a temple to seek divine blessings before starting the project. In a recent interview, the actor himself had revealed that the sequel is going to be better and bigger. This alone has got the fans excited, who can't wait to watch the next part.

    Radhika has stayed away from the big screen for quite some time owing to her pregnancy. She will be making her comeback with Rockline Venkatesh's Adi Lakshmi Purana, whose trailer is expected to be out soon.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 14, 2019, 17:47 [IST]
