Radhika Pandit On Ayra's Fussy Sleeping Habit! Actress Craves For Few Hours Of Uninterrupted Sleep

Radhika's Moment Of Victory

Radhika Pandit is currently on a break from cinema, as her only focus is motherhood. She loves being around Ayra and her Instagram posts reflect the same. But, it hasn't always been fun for the actress. Talking about her daughter, she said, "The victory moment for me is when I successfully get her to bed because there are days and nights when she refuses to sleep."

She Craves For Sound Sleep

"I have tried all different kinds of stuff, singing and pacifying her and everything but she would just not sleep. I think that is the victory moment for me when I get her to bed and catch four hours of uninterrupted sleep," she further added.

Yash Has Taught Her Patience

Playing a mother's role might at times get exhausting, but Radhika always has Yash by her side. In another interview, she stated that Yash is an amazing father, who has taught her how to remain patient and maintain calm. She says she's blessed with the best.

On Working With Yash

Yash and Radhika have featured together in four hit films. It's been a while since the couple collaborated for a film. However, Radhika says that she and Yash would come together if a good script demands it. "We don't want to do any film...we want to really do a film which requires our combination and is worth it," she concluded.