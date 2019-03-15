Radhika Pandit On Compromising Career After Marrying Yash; 'Why People Are Deciding For Me'?

'No Reason To Wag Tongues'

Addressing the rumors about her quitting cinema upon marriage, the Moggina Manasu actress said, "Gone are the days when women were asked to quit their career once they were married. We don't belong to that society anymore. So, there is no reason to wag tongues and decide what I should do next."

'I Don't Think I Will Fade Away'

"People have loved the characters I portray because they have lasting impressions. I have chosen a path where I can continuously contribute to the film industry. I don't think I will fade away until I call it quits," she further added.

On Balancing Personal & Professional Life

Actresses are often subjected to gender discrimination when they decide to get married. But, Radhika isn't one among those who would budge. Addressing the issue she said, "From the beginning I have always kept my personal and professional lives separate nor have I allowed the two to come together. It should not make any difference just because I am engaged."

On People Speaking For Her

She also sounded upset about the fact that her personal life and choices have become a part of public sphere. "But I don't understand as to why people are deciding for me. My personal life is my space and I will not let it affect my career." she said.