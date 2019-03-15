Radhika Pandit On Compromising Career After Marrying Yash; 'Why People Are Deciding For Me'?
Star couple Radhika Pandit and Yash have always managed to be in the news for a lot of reasons. Be it for the kind of movies they have acted in or the way they flaunt their love for each other on social media, fans can't get enough of them. They have both proved their respective skills by being part of many blockbusters. However, when the Goan beauty decided to tie the knot with the Rocking Star, she was flooded with questions regarding her career. In an interview with The New Indian Express, Radhika has spoken in length about compromising career after marriage. Questioning the ones that pointed at her, the actress said:
'No Reason To Wag Tongues'
Addressing the rumors about her quitting cinema upon marriage, the Moggina Manasu actress said, "Gone are the days when women were asked to quit their career once they were married. We don't belong to that society anymore. So, there is no reason to wag tongues and decide what I should do next."
'I Don't Think I Will Fade Away'
"People have loved the characters I portray because they have lasting impressions. I have chosen a path where I can continuously contribute to the film industry. I don't think I will fade away until I call it quits," she further added.
On Balancing Personal & Professional Life
Actresses are often subjected to gender discrimination when they decide to get married. But, Radhika isn't one among those who would budge. Addressing the issue she said, "From the beginning I have always kept my personal and professional lives separate nor have I allowed the two to come together. It should not make any difference just because I am engaged."
On People Speaking For Her
She also sounded upset about the fact that her personal life and choices have become a part of public sphere. "But I don't understand as to why people are deciding for me. My personal life is my space and I will not let it affect my career." she said.
