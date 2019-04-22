Radhika Pandit Reveals Her Daughter Looks Ditto Like Rocking Star; Calls Her Yash's Mini Version!

Last year in the month of December, Rocking Star and Cinderella of Sandalwood, welcomed their first child. Yes, we are talking about KGF actor Yash and wife Radhika Pandit. Ever since these actors announced that they had a daughter, fans have been highly curious to know who the baby resembles. Though, they haven't released any picture of their bundle of joy, in a press meet, Radhika Pandit revealed that her daughter looks ditto like her father. She proudly called her a mini version of Yash!

The couple attended a press meet a week after their daughter was born. It was also their second wedding anniversary. At the time, Yash was busy promoting KGF. Therefore, he had taken some time off to introduce his and Radhika's baby to the world through the press meet. As the actor was busy even on this special occasion, Radhika joked saying she would be spending the wedding anniversary with his mini version.

Currently, Yash is busy shooting for KGF Chapter 2. Until last week, he was in Mandya campaigning for Sumalatha Ambareesh. Meanwhile, Radhika Pandit is enjoying the role of a new mother. She recently shared a picture of herself playing with her daughter's toys. While everyone's curious as to what the baby's moniker would be, Yash told in an interview that his daughter would be named after a Hindu Goddess.