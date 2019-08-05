English
    Radhika Pandit Reveals What Made Her Marry Yash & It Wasn’t A Romantic Relationship!

    By
    |

    For a lot of reasons, Yash and Radhika Pandit have become the go to couple of Sandalwood for their fans. Their real-life story has been as fascinating as the on-screen pairing. They met on the sets of their film Moggina Manasu, worked together in many more films, and one day, revealed to the world that they were more than just fellow-artists. The rest, is history. However, Radhika Pandit's latest post on Instagram has a different story to tell. If you thought love or a romantic relationship is what made the actress marry the KGF star, then you might want to read further!

    Here's Why She Married Him

    On the occasion of Friendship Day, Radhika Pandit dedicated a post to her husband, whom she considers her best friend. Sharing one of their pictures from years ago, she wrote, "They say.. Life is better with your Best friend, That's why I married mine 😍#radhikapandit #nimmaRP P.S : Friendship day pics coming up soon!" - (sic)

    Best Friends First!

    Unlike many celebrity couples, who started dating soon after meeting each other, Radhika Pandit and Yash took their time. They had been friends for years, before they pondered into the romantic side of their relationship. This also forms another reason for the fans to admire this couple!

    They Aren't The Only Ones

    It wasn't just Radhika who wished Yash yesterday. Even Sudeep's beloved wife wished him through a Twitter post, where she's seen calling him her best friend too. Sharing an extremely goofy picture with Sudeep, she wrote, "Being silly with my friend!!Ever seen your #Pailwan in this avatar? Big hug to my bestie @KicchaSudeep" - (sic)

    Aindrita Ray Married Her Bestie Too

    Sandalwood actress Aindrita Ray and Digganth also consider each other best friends before anything else. In an interview, when she was asked why she got married, the actress responded, "I think we ran out of excuses and, hence, we finally decided to tie the knot (laughs). But in all honesty, I'm really excited that I'm marrying my best friend."

    Darshan's Inappropriate Comment About 'Sleeping With Sudeep's Wife' Highly Condemned; Fans Furious

    radhika pandit yash kgf
    Monday, August 5, 2019, 11:41 [IST]
