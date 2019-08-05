Radhika Pandit Reveals What Made Her Marry Yash & It Wasn’t A Romantic Relationship!

Here's Why She Married Him

On the occasion of Friendship Day, Radhika Pandit dedicated a post to her husband, whom she considers her best friend. Sharing one of their pictures from years ago, she wrote, "They say.. Life is better with your Best friend, That's why I married mine 😍#radhikapandit #nimmaRP P.S : Friendship day pics coming up soon!" - (sic)

Best Friends First!

Unlike many celebrity couples, who started dating soon after meeting each other, Radhika Pandit and Yash took their time. They had been friends for years, before they pondered into the romantic side of their relationship. This also forms another reason for the fans to admire this couple!

They Aren't The Only Ones

It wasn't just Radhika who wished Yash yesterday. Even Sudeep's beloved wife wished him through a Twitter post, where she's seen calling him her best friend too. Sharing an extremely goofy picture with Sudeep, she wrote, "Being silly with my friend!!Ever seen your #Pailwan in this avatar? Big hug to my bestie @KicchaSudeep" - (sic)

Aindrita Ray Married Her Bestie Too

Sandalwood actress Aindrita Ray and Digganth also consider each other best friends before anything else. In an interview, when she was asked why she got married, the actress responded, "I think we ran out of excuses and, hence, we finally decided to tie the knot (laughs). But in all honesty, I'm really excited that I'm marrying my best friend."