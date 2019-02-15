Radhika Pandit Says She & Yash Aren't The Perfect Couple! All's Not Fine Between Them?

Radhika Pandit and Yash are one of the most adored couples of Sandalwood. The Kannada actors dated for a while before tying the knot. When rumors began making rounds that these two were secretly seeing each other, fans said, "They should get married". Now, they are married for two years with a baby girl. The duo never shies away from sharing their romantic side with fans on the social media. However, Radhika Pandit recently took to her Instagram handle to share a post in which she says, she and Yash aren't the perfect couple. Do you think something's not right between them?

Yesterday, on the occasion of Valentine's day, the Moggina Manasu actress shared a cute selfie with her beloved husband Yash and wrote, "We aren't the perfect couple. We have our fights, arguments, difference of opinions, things we hate about each other.. yet, what binds us together is the love which overpowers these all. Yes it's all about celebrating the imperfect love perfectly 😍 Happy Valentine's everyone ❤" - (sic)

Well, looks like there is nothing to worry about after all. The couple was recently blessed with a beautiful daughter. But, the star couple is yet to reveal the first picture of their bundle of joy and the fans can't wait to see it! Radhika has stayed away from the big screen for quite some time owing to her pregnancy. She will be making her comeback with Rockline Venkatesh's Adi Lakshmi Purana, whose trailer is expected to be out soon.

Meanwhile, Yash is all set to start his shoot for the monster hit KGF's sequel KGF Chapter 2. Going by the latest reports, the shooting will commence from April 2019. It is said that the film is going to consist of more interesting characters. Even the Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been approached for KGF Chapter 2.