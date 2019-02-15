English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Radhika Pandit Says She & Yash Aren't The Perfect Couple! All's Not Fine Between Them?

    By
    |

    Radhika Pandit and Yash are one of the most adored couples of Sandalwood. The Kannada actors dated for a while before tying the knot. When rumors began making rounds that these two were secretly seeing each other, fans said, "They should get married". Now, they are married for two years with a baby girl. The duo never shies away from sharing their romantic side with fans on the social media. However, Radhika Pandit recently took to her Instagram handle to share a post in which she says, she and Yash aren't the perfect couple. Do you think something's not right between them?

    Radhika Pandit Says She & Yash Arent The Perfect Couple!

    Yesterday, on the occasion of Valentine's day, the Moggina Manasu actress shared a cute selfie with her beloved husband Yash and wrote, "We aren't the perfect couple. We have our fights, arguments, difference of opinions, things we hate about each other.. yet, what binds us together is the love which overpowers these all. Yes it's all about celebrating the imperfect love perfectly 😍 Happy Valentine's everyone ❤" - (sic)

    View this post on Instagram

    We aren't the perfect couple. We have our fights, arguments, difference of opinions, things we hate about each other.. yet, what binds us together is the love which overpowers these all. Yes it's all about celebrating the imperfect love perfectly 😍 Happy Valentine's everyone ❤ #radhikapandit #nimmaRP

    A post shared by Radhika Pandit (@iamradhikapandit) on Feb 14, 2019 at 2:41am PST

    Well, looks like there is nothing to worry about after all. The couple was recently blessed with a beautiful daughter. But, the star couple is yet to reveal the first picture of their bundle of joy and the fans can't wait to see it! Radhika has stayed away from the big screen for quite some time owing to her pregnancy. She will be making her comeback with Rockline Venkatesh's Adi Lakshmi Purana, whose trailer is expected to be out soon.

    MOST READ : Pulwama Terror Attack: Darshan, Puneeth, Rashmika & Other Sandalwood Celebs Pay Respect To Martyrs

    Meanwhile, Yash is all set to start his shoot for the monster hit KGF's sequel KGF Chapter 2. Going by the latest reports, the shooting will commence from April 2019. It is said that the film is going to consist of more interesting characters. Even the Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been approached for KGF Chapter 2.

    Read more about: radhika pandit yash kgf
    Story first published: Friday, February 15, 2019, 15:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 15, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue