Radhika Pandit Shares More Pics From Baby Shower! Thanks Gal Pals For Making It 'BEE..AUTIFUL'

Radhika Thanks Her Girl Gang!

A few hours ago, Radhika took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures from her bee-themed baby shower and wrote, "My girl gang threw a Surprise Baby shower for me!! It was Fabulous.. with a Bee theme. Thank you to all the Aunties to Bee for this BEE..AUTIFUL shower♥️!! Love u guys 😘" - (sic)

Ayra Has A Ball Of A Time

Present at the baby shower was Ayra, who also donned a couple of adorable outfits, twinning with her mother. Radhika's mother was also spotted there. The venue was entirely decorated according to the theme, sporting floating bee balloons and bee-themed cakes.

Will There Be A Traditional One Too?

Radhika mentioned in the caption that the recent baby shower was a surprise from her friends. Knowing the importance family holds in the actress's life, we can expect to see another baby shower conducted traditionally.

Fans Wish Radhika

Although fans weren't initially convinced with Radhika and Yash's decision to have a second child soon after Ayra was born, they seemed to have come to terms with it now. Upon seeing the actress's pictures, her fans are wishing her nothing but best.

Are you as excited about Radhika and Yash's second baby? Let us know in the comments below!