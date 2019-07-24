English
    Radhika Pandit Shares Yash’s Latest Workout Pic With Baby Daughter Ayra! You Just Can’t Miss It

    Sandalwood's star couple Radhika Pandit and Yash have been setting major relationship goals for years now. Until now, we were used to watching them do nearly all the fun things together. And now, there is a new addition to their family that's only making things better. Radhika and Yash welcomed their first child in December last year. Last month, they named their daughter Ayra. Their bundle of joy has already broken the internet with her adorable looks and intoxicating smile. A few hours ago, Radhika Pandit shared a picture of Yash working out with their daughter Ayra and we just can't stop gushing over it.

    Radhika Shares Yash’s Workout Pic With Baby Daughter Ayra!

    Despite being super busy with KGF Chapter 2, Yash ensures he spends quality time with his family. In the above picture, he's seen carrying his baby on his shoulders, while she sports the cutest smile for the camera. Radhika Pandit shared this special father-daughter moment on Instagram and wrote, "Best Form Of Workout" - (sic)

    For the uninitiated, Yash and Radhika Pandit are expecting a second child. During their daughter's naming ceremony, fans first noticed Radhika's baby bump, which was quite evident. A day later, the actress and her husband officially confirmed the news. Their decision to go for a second child, soon after delivering their daughter was highly criticized. But, the star couple said they made the choice with a doctor's guidance and feel it is a blessing.

    On the professional end, Yash is filming KGF Chapter 2. Meanwhile, Radhika's film Adi Lakshmi Purana released last week, and received good reviews from fans and critics alike.

    Read more about: yash radhika pandit
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 16:44 [IST]
