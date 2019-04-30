English
    Radhika Pandit Shocks Everyone Saying 'It Doesn't Matter If I Have A Baby'! Here's Why

    It was one of the most awaited moments and many fans' dream come true when Radhika Pandit and Yash announced that they were having their first baby. This star couple welcomed their daughter in December, 2018. Fans have been eagerly waiting to learn more about this little bundle of joy. But, Yash and Radhika have maintained a lot of privacy surrounding their baby. However, Radhika Pandit's recent statement saying 'It doesn't matter if I have a baby' has left the fans confused. What is she talking about? Read further.

    Yesterday, the actress shared an adorable selfie with her parents and wrote, "It doesn't matter if I have a baby, I am still my Pappa's princess and my mommy's girl. I still get pampered and of course shouted at, also sometimes I get treated like I am younger than my daughter 😁 #radhikapandit #nimmaRP" - (sic)

    Well, she is only talking about always being her parents' sweetheart. In an interview, she had revealed that her daughter looks just like Yash. They are planning on naming their first child after a female goddess.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 17:19 [IST]
