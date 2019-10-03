    Bigg Boss Season 13 Bigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Radhika Pandit Targeted For Conversing With Ayra In Konkani; Fans Urge Her To Teach Daughter Kannada

      By
      |

      While Radhika Pandit and Yash are rejoicing their duties as parents, fans have a few suggestions for the star couple. The actress has always been proud of her roots, often sharing facts about her tradition and culture on social media. Recently, she shared a video in which she's seen conversing with baby Ayra in her mother tongue, Konkani. Although fans are awestruck watching little Ayra recognise her parents from an old photograph, they aren't so happy about her mother speaking to her in a language they 'couldn't understand'. They posted comments urging the actress to teach her daughter Kannada. Read further...

      Radhika Converses With Ayra In Konkani

      Radhika Converses With Ayra In Konkani

      In the video, Radhika is seen asking Ayra to spot her 'dada' and 'mama' in an old photograph. She's speaking Konkani, her mother tongues. She shared the video and wrote, "Not bad Ayra still recognizes her dad without the beard 😉.This video was taken when she was 8months old.. today she turns 10 months!! How time flies.." - (sic)

      Fans Unhappy With Her Choice Of Language

      Fans Unhappy With Her Choice Of Language

      Upon watching the video, fans questioned the actress about her choice of language. They wrote, "Radhika Madam, you need to teach your daughter Kannada first." and another commented, " You need Karnataka and Kannada to prosper in life, but wouldn't teach your daughter the language." - (sic)

      Fans Urge The Actress To Speak Kannada

      Fans Urge The Actress To Speak Kannada

      Some expressed disappointment in her for not using Kannada on a daily basis. They took the liberty to say, "Speaking in Kannada only in your movies isn't sufficient. You should start using the language at home also." - (sic)

      This Isn't The First Time

      This Isn't The First Time

      This isn't the first time she was unnecessarily targeted for speaking in a different language. Previously, she and Yash were trashed mercilessly for speaking in English in one of the videos they shared on social media.

      View this post on Instagram

      Not bad Ayra still recognizes her dad without the beard 😉 This video was taken when she was 8months old.. today she turns 10 months!! How time flies.. #radhikapandit #nimmaRP

      A post shared by Radhika Pandit (@iamradhikapandit) on

      More RADHIKA PANDIT News

      Read more about: radhika pandit ayra yash
      Story first published: Thursday, October 3, 2019, 11:35 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 3, 2019
      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos

      Go to : Wallpapers
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue