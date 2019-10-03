Radhika Pandit Targeted For Conversing With Ayra In Konkani; Fans Urge Her To Teach Daughter Kannada
While Radhika Pandit and Yash are rejoicing their duties as parents, fans have a few suggestions for the star couple. The actress has always been proud of her roots, often sharing facts about her tradition and culture on social media. Recently, she shared a video in which she's seen conversing with baby Ayra in her mother tongue, Konkani. Although fans are awestruck watching little Ayra recognise her parents from an old photograph, they aren't so happy about her mother speaking to her in a language they 'couldn't understand'. They posted comments urging the actress to teach her daughter Kannada. Read further...
Radhika Converses With Ayra In Konkani
In the video, Radhika is seen asking Ayra to spot her 'dada' and 'mama' in an old photograph. She's speaking Konkani, her mother tongues. She shared the video and wrote, "Not bad Ayra still recognizes her dad without the beard 😉.This video was taken when she was 8months old.. today she turns 10 months!! How time flies.." - (sic)
Fans Unhappy With Her Choice Of Language
Upon watching the video, fans questioned the actress about her choice of language. They wrote, "Radhika Madam, you need to teach your daughter Kannada first." and another commented, " You need Karnataka and Kannada to prosper in life, but wouldn't teach your daughter the language." - (sic)
Fans Urge The Actress To Speak Kannada
Some expressed disappointment in her for not using Kannada on a daily basis. They took the liberty to say, "Speaking in Kannada only in your movies isn't sufficient. You should start using the language at home also." - (sic)
This Isn't The First Time
This isn't the first time she was unnecessarily targeted for speaking in a different language. Previously, she and Yash were trashed mercilessly for speaking in English in one of the videos they shared on social media.