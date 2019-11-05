Radhika Pandit Thanks Fans And Well-Wishers On The Arrival Of New Baby

Sandalwood Superstar Yash's wife and actor Radhika Pandit took to social media to thank fans for all the love they showered on the family. The couple welcomed their second child on October 29, 2019. The news first broke on the internet the next day and has been widely covered and reported since. Radhika Pandit has finally made an official statement by sharing a throwback picture of her with Yash and daughter Ayra on Instagram. The caption reads as follows, "Our family has been extended by two feet in blue Thank you all for your love and wishes!" (sic)

The actor-couple got married in December 2016, and welcomed their first daughter, Ayra in December 2018. Yash took to social media as well and shared an adorable audio message, in which a visibly excited Ayra's babble is also heard. He was elated to share his happiness and stated that he can't wait to hear the baby conversations between his two children. In the past few days, the couple has been inundated with congratulatory messages. The actor-couple has finally shared their happiness with the world while thanking their well-wishers and fans for all the love and adulation showered on their family.

The southern stars have been active on social media and regularly share adorable videos of their daughter. In fact, the star first announced the news of his wife's pregnancy with a video of baby Ayra. The video message had the following text, "Hi everyone, Arya here, you guys won't believe what I just heard. They said my dad has speed, but this? Wait a min! Is it too early? Or too late to announce? But I am sure you guys will be happy! I am too, my parents are due for baby number two. Hold on.. does that mean I have to share my toys? That's ok..Swag se karenge uska swagat! - Ayra Yash." (sic)

The southern superstar will soon be seen in the second instalment of the hugely successful KGF franchise. Chapter 2 of the period action drama will hit the silver screens in April 2020.