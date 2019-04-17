English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Radhika Pandit Thanks Yash's Parents For This Special Gift! Feels Blessed To Have Them In Her Life

    By
    |

    Radhika Pandit and Yash are undoubtedly a match made in heaven. They have inspired many for years. Be it as friends or lovers or married couple, these two have always set major relationship goals. Radhika holds a warm relationship with Yash parents and most of the times, she's seen sharing pictures with her in-laws. Recently, the actress took to Instagram to tell the world that she's blessed to have them in her life. In the same post, she also thanked them for a very special gift. Read further to know more!

    Radhika Pandit Thanks Yashs Parents For This Special Gift!

    Radhika shared a picture on her Instagram handle with husband Yash and her in-laws. She captioned it as, "Happy Anniversary to my dear Athey n darling Maava.. I am truly blessed to have u both in my life, Also can't thank you both enough for giving me the best gift.. your Son, who means the world to me ♥️" - (sic)

    So yes! Yash is the special gift Radhika was talking about. The family enjoys celebrating special occasions with one another. The actress has previously too shared several images with her in-laws with equally adorable captions.

    MOST READ: Weekend With Ramesh 4 To Host Rajinikanth & Family! Anchor Confirms The News

    Last year, Radhika and Yash welcomed their first child. Fans can't wait to learn more about their baby daughter as the couple is yet to reveal her first picture and come up with a moniker. Recently, Yash told in an interview that his and Radhika's daughter would be named after a Hindu goddess.

    Read more about: radhika pandit yash
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 17:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 17, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue