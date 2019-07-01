Radhika Pandit Thinks Yash Is Fat! Here's How She Chooses To Address The KGF Star

A decade ago, Radhika Pandit and Yash were only friends, and today, they are proud parents of a baby daughter and expecting their second child. This duo is constantly in the news for several reasons. Be it for their professional or personal life, fans couldn't wait to learn more! Here, we have got something interesting for you folks. While anybody who has watched KGF, or followed Yash's films would admire his physique, his wife has a different opinion. Apparently, Radhika Pandit thinks Yash is fat. Yes, you heard it right! But, she has the cutest nickname for her beloved husband.

According to Filmibeat Kannada reports, Radhika has saved Yash's number on her phone under the name Dolla, which translates to fat in Konkani. It is being said that Yash hasn't changed his contact number in years, ever since Radhika saved it as Dolla on her phone. The actress revealed this for the first time when she recently appeared on a radio show.

This couple is cuteness personified and there's no doubt about it. A few days ago, Radhika and Yash announced that they are expecting their second child. Their daughter Ayra is only six months old. Talking about the same, Radhika told TOI that they were meant to have their second child soon.

She said, "We were destined to have both of our children in such quick succession. We are thrilled, no doubt. I think it is God's blessing. We are lucky that we have another opportunity to share such good news with those who love us. We are looking forward to the new addition to our family."