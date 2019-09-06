English
    Radhika Pandit & Yash's Baby Daughter Ayra Falls Asleep Only To Grandpa's Lullaby! Watch Video

    Radhika Pandit and Yash's daughter has become an internet sensation. Fans are always curious to learn about the whereabouts of the star baby. A few hours ago, the Adi Lakshmi Purana actress shared a video of baby Ayra with her grandfather from when she was only a month old. Radhika's father is seen singing a lullaby to his beloved granddaughter. In the beautifully written caption, Radhika revealed that Ayra only falls asleep when her grandfather sings to her. Watch the video below!

    The Video Is Special To Radhika

    Radhika shared the above video and wrote, "This was taken when Ayra was barely a month old.. its precious to me coz.. this is exactly how Pappa used to make me sleep as a baby, by singing BHIMSEN JOSHI's bhajans. Now the tradition continues 😊 Even today Ayra needs my Pappa (her Ajju) to sing Karuniso Ranga, Yaake Mookanadiyo or Sada enna hrudyadali.. to sleep!! 😍

    Have a great weekend everyone!!" - (sic)

    Fans Praise Radhika's Father

    Fans are awestruck by this video. They couldn't help but admire Radhika's father's singing skills and the bond he shares with Ayra. A fan wrote, "It's such a beautiful bonding.... between grandpa and granddaughter...❤️😍" - (sic)

    Like Mother Like Daughter

    Some of them were seen drawing comparisons between Radhika and Ayra!

    "So adorable...you are lucky to have a great father n husband to take care you and cute Ayra ma'am 😊😊" - (sic)

    "@iamradhikapandit I always adore ur family a lottt... You are soo very attached to ur parents and I am sure Ayra will also inherit it mam" - (sic)

    Video Goes Viral

    The video of Radhika's father singing to Ayra has been viewed over two lakh times within three hours! It is also one of the most liked posts on the actress's feed.

    This was taken when Ayra was barely a month old.. its precious to me coz.. this is exactly how Pappa used to make me sleep as a baby, by singing BHIMSEN JOSHI's bhajans. Now the tradition continues 😊 Even today Ayra needs my Pappa (her Ajju) to sing Karuniso Ranga, Yaake Mookanadiyo or Sada enna hrudyadali.. to sleep!! 😍 Have a great weekend everyone!! #radhikapandit #nimmaRP

    A post shared by Radhika Pandit (@iamradhikapandit) on Sep 5, 2019 at 10:28pm PDT

