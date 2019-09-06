Radhika Pandit & Yash's Baby Daughter Ayra Falls Asleep Only To Grandpa's Lullaby! Watch Video

The Video Is Special To Radhika

Radhika shared the above video and wrote, "This was taken when Ayra was barely a month old.. its precious to me coz.. this is exactly how Pappa used to make me sleep as a baby, by singing BHIMSEN JOSHI's bhajans. Now the tradition continues 😊 Even today Ayra needs my Pappa (her Ajju) to sing Karuniso Ranga, Yaake Mookanadiyo or Sada enna hrudyadali.. to sleep!! 😍

Have a great weekend everyone!!" - (sic)

Fans Praise Radhika's Father

Fans are awestruck by this video. They couldn't help but admire Radhika's father's singing skills and the bond he shares with Ayra. A fan wrote, "It's such a beautiful bonding.... between grandpa and granddaughter...❤️😍" - (sic)

Like Mother Like Daughter

Some of them were seen drawing comparisons between Radhika and Ayra!

@raj___a___p

"So adorable...you are lucky to have a great father n husband to take care you and cute Ayra ma'am 😊😊" - (sic)

@bhhavyarnaiduu

"@iamradhikapandit I always adore ur family a lottt... You are soo very attached to ur parents and I am sure Ayra will also inherit it mam" - (sic)

Video Goes Viral

The video of Radhika's father singing to Ayra has been viewed over two lakh times within three hours! It is also one of the most liked posts on the actress's feed.