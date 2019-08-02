Radhika Pandit & Yash’s Baby Girl Turns 8 Months Today! These Pics Show Little Ayra’s Transformation
It seems like only yesterday Sandalwood actors Yash and Radhika Pandit went public about their love affair. But, a lot has happened since the time they opened up about their romantic relationship. Fast forward a few years, they are proud parents to a daughter, while expecting a second child. Their baby daughter has become a public figure already and she's no less a star herself. Radhika Pandit and Yash's bundle of joy turns eight months today. The actress celebrated with fans on Instagram. The below pictures show you Ayra's transformation in the past few months!
Ayra As A Newborn
Radhika and Yash kept their baby away from the media and public for a long time. A few days after revealing her first picture, Radhika shared a picture of Ayra when she was just born. Being one of the first few, this picture meant a lot to the actress.
When She Was Named
After seeing the star kid's picture, fans couldn't wait to know her moniker. The couple, however, did not like the idea of leaving their fans hanging until they officially announced her name. The above picture of Ayra was used to give their fans a hint about her name.
Yash's Workout Buddy
A few days ago, Radhika shared another picture of Yash and Ayra. The daughter-father picture has received the highest number of views on Radhika's feed. The duo looks absolutely beautiful and also shows how much Ayra has grown.
She Turns 8 Months
Radhika Pandit took to her Instagram handle to tell her fans that Ayra has turned eight months today. She posted the above picture and wrote, "Our baby girl turns 8months today" - (sic) The post has garnered over 100 thousand likes within a few hours!
