Radhika Pandit & Yash Blessed With Baby Boy! Little Ayra Welcomes Baby Brother

Sandalwood actors Radhika Pandit and Yash are blessed with a baby boy according to the latest reports. The actress delivered her second child at a private hospital in Bangalore. Reports suggest that mother and son are in good health. KGF actor and baby's father Yash is yet to announce the good news. Their first child Ayra, who is only 10 months old, welcomed her baby brother today. The Moggina Manasu actors had their first child in December last year.

There were several speculations regarding Radhika's second pregnancy circulating on the internet until recently. Upon seeing her fully grown baby bump, fans and others had predicted that she was due soon. But, the focus was shifted to Ayra, when Yash shared a video of hers where she's seen wishing Happy Deepavali adorably! Radhika was present in the video too, only a day before her due date.

A few weeks ago, her friends threw her a surprise baby shower. Although the actress shared many pictures from her all-girls party, she hadn't dropped any hint regarding her delivery. Neither had Yash spoken about the same on any occasion.

Fans and well-wishers are showering the couple with congratulatory messages on Twitter, Instagram and, other social media sites. They are also eagerly waiting to see their baby son's first picture, which might take a while! Radhika revealed in a recent interview that she and Yash have decided to release their second child's picture only once the baby turns five months old, similar to the way they introduced Ayra to the world.