English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Radhika Pandit & Yash Send Out Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes; Ayra Looks Adorable As Little Gowri!

    By
    |

    Yesterday, several celebrities took to social media to send out wishes to fans, friends and family, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Sandalwood couple Radhika Pandit and Yash too shared a beautiful family picture on Instagram, which is receiving a lot of attention. Their daughter Ayra dressed as little Gowri looks adorable. Yash even used a goofy caption to describe his picture with Radhika and Ayra. Have a look at the pictures below!

    Yash & Ayra Compete For Modakas

    Yash & Ayra Compete For Modakas

    The KGF actor and wife love sharing fun posts with their fans. A few hours ago, Yash shared the above picture and wrote, "Wondering if my Dad will have more modakas than me 🤔 Anyway.. wishing u all a very Happy Ganesha Habba from your putta Gowri 😊" - (sic)

    Ayra Dressed As Little Gowri

    Ayra Dressed As Little Gowri

    Radhika also shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle. She captioned them as, "Yellarigu Ganesha Habbada Shubhashayagalu.. nam mane putta Gowri kade inda 😍" - (sic) It loosely translates to, "Our little Gowri wished you all a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi" - (sic)

    Showered With Likes & Comments

    Showered With Likes & Comments

    Like always, the pictures have been showered with a huge number of likes and comments by fans. While Radhika's post has garnered over 2 lakh likes, Yash picture has got twice the number of likes. Seems like fans just can't enough of this star family!

    Ayra Steals The Show

    Ayra Steals The Show

    Ever since Ayra entered the YR family, fans eagerly wait to get a glimpse of this star kid. Last week, Ayra's pictures in Lord Krishna's costume for Janmashtami went viral on the internet.

    Ayra has definitely been stealing all the limelight from her parents! Soon, they will also be welcoming their second baby.

    On the professional front, Yash is busy shooting for KGF Chapter 2.

    More YASH News

    Read more about: yash radhika pandit ayra
    Story first published: Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 10:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 3, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue