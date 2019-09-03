Radhika Pandit & Yash Send Out Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes; Ayra Looks Adorable As Little Gowri!
Yesterday, several celebrities took to social media to send out wishes to fans, friends and family, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Sandalwood couple Radhika Pandit and Yash too shared a beautiful family picture on Instagram, which is receiving a lot of attention. Their daughter Ayra dressed as little Gowri looks adorable. Yash even used a goofy caption to describe his picture with Radhika and Ayra. Have a look at the pictures below!
Yash & Ayra Compete For Modakas
The KGF actor and wife love sharing fun posts with their fans. A few hours ago, Yash shared the above picture and wrote, "Wondering if my Dad will have more modakas than me 🤔 Anyway.. wishing u all a very Happy Ganesha Habba from your putta Gowri 😊" - (sic)
Ayra Dressed As Little Gowri
Radhika also shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle. She captioned them as, "Yellarigu Ganesha Habbada Shubhashayagalu.. nam mane putta Gowri kade inda 😍" - (sic) It loosely translates to, "Our little Gowri wished you all a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi" - (sic)
Showered With Likes & Comments
Like always, the pictures have been showered with a huge number of likes and comments by fans. While Radhika's post has garnered over 2 lakh likes, Yash picture has got twice the number of likes. Seems like fans just can't enough of this star family!
Ayra Steals The Show
Ever since Ayra entered the YR family, fans eagerly wait to get a glimpse of this star kid. Last week, Ayra's pictures in Lord Krishna's costume for Janmashtami went viral on the internet.
Ayra has definitely been stealing all the limelight from her parents! Soon, they will also be welcoming their second baby.
On the professional front, Yash is busy shooting for KGF Chapter 2.